Hurricane Harvey: Athletes, celebrities raising big bucks for Houston
Stars from all corners of the spectrum have stepped up to both raise funds and donate money for victims of the flooding in Houston created by Hurricane Harvey.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has already raised more than $4 million through a crowdsourcing campaign.
With each successful effort, he raises the bar as he is now well on his way to $5 million.
His team donated a million to his effort.
The Astros pledged $4 million and Rockets owner Leslie Alexander anted up $10 million.
Some baseball players also offered assistance.
Perhaps the most interesting effort came from Rockets forward Clint Capela who has been busy on Twitter, re-tweeting every cry for help he can.
Sandra Bullock has led the effort from Hollywood as on Tuesday she pledged $1 million.
“There are no politics in eight-feet of water,” Bullock told People Magazine, urging her fellow Americans to leave politics out of the Houston disaster relief effort. “There are human beings in eight-feet of water.”
A host of other stars have offered assistance including Houston-native Beyonce.
On Tuesday, she said she will be working with her charity to assist her fellow Houstoners.
“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected,” she said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.
Comedian Kevin Hart offered up $25,000 while also pushing other celebrities to contribute to others as well. Hart has raised close to a million dollars.
Kim Kardashian said she is teaming up with her mom and sisters to donate $500,000.
Canadian rap star Drake is taking a more pragmatic approach.
He and Future The Prince are working with “local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in any way we can and in the most immediate way possible.”
We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.
