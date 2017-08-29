Hurricane Harvey: Athletes, celebrities raising big bucks for Houston

Stars from all corners of the spectrum have stepped up to both raise funds and donate money for victims of the flooding in Houston created by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has already raised more than $4 million through a crowdsourcing campaign.

With each successful effort, he raises the bar as he is now well on his way to $5 million.

His team donated a million to his effort.

The Astros pledged $4 million and Rockets owner Leslie Alexander anted up $10 million.

Some baseball players also offered assistance.

From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017

Son of Houston Scott Kazmir donated $10K to HOU SPCA; $10K to Coalition for Homeless; $10K Houston Food Bank; $100K Bayou City Fellowship — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 29, 2017

Perhaps the most interesting effort came from Rockets forward Clint Capela who has been busy on Twitter, re-tweeting every cry for help he can.



Story continues below Tweet me and I'll share as many emergency situations as I can. Stay safe Houston. — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) August 27, 2017

Sandra Bullock has led the effort from Hollywood as on Tuesday she pledged $1 million.

“There are no politics in eight-feet of water,” Bullock told People Magazine, urging her fellow Americans to leave politics out of the Houston disaster relief effort. “There are human beings in eight-feet of water.”

A host of other stars have offered assistance including Houston-native Beyonce.

On Tuesday, she said she will be working with her charity to assist her fellow Houstoners.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected,” she said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.

Comedian Kevin Hart offered up $25,000 while also pushing other celebrities to contribute to others as well. Hart has raised close to a million dollars.

Kim Kardashian said she is teaming up with her mom and sisters to donate $500,000.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Canadian rap star Drake is taking a more pragmatic approach.

He and Future The Prince are working with “local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in any way we can and in the most immediate way possible.”