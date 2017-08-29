Harvey aftermath: Police officer killed by flooding while on his way to help relief efforts

Police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work in the aftermath of the deadly Hurricane Harvey, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed.

The 34-year veteran officer was heading to work Sunday when he drove under an underpass on Interstate 45 and became trapped in high water in north Harris County.

He then couldn’t get himself out of his car, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed on Tuesday.

Perez is the 15th confirmed death in the aftermath of Harvey, which at its worse was a Category 4 hurricane.

More than 17,000 people have sought refuge in Texas shelters and that number seemed certain to increase, the American Red Cross said.

Perez, who was set to turn 60 in two days, is survived by his wife and two children.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic in the line of duty death of Sergeant Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/cHJxjnFgII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

“Steve is one of the sweetest people,” Acevedo said.

He said Perez, who was set to turn 60 in two days, was hard-working and gentle, noting that the officer spent hours trying to get to work.

Acevedo said Perez’ wife asked him not to go into work because the conditions were so bad but the officer replied, “We’ve got work to do.”

The police chief said they looked for Perez Monday but had to abandon the search because of bad conditions.

“We could not put more officers at risk for what we knew in our hearts would be a recovery mission,” Acevedo said, with tears in his eyes.

Turner honoured Perez on Twitter, saying the officer “fulfilled his purpose.”

Sergeant Perez fulfilled his purpose. His mission is complete. This city ought to celebrate his life. 9K police and fire working to serve. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

Perez "died in trying." RIP, sergeant. Houston thanks you and mourns all who have died in #HarveyFlood. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of fallen @houstonpolice Sgt. Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/yJ4IVXuajm — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 29, 2017

*With files from the Associated Press