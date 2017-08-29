Traffic
Edmonton man killed in fiery crash with semi-truck in eastern Alberta

A 22-year-old man is dead and a 20-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision between a car and a semi-truck east of Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

At around 2 a.m., Kitscoty RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 893, about 65 kilometres northwest of Lloydminster, Alta.

Officers believe a car heading south on Highway 893 failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a northbound semi-truck while it was turning onto Highway 45.

The car caught fire after the crash. Police said the driver of the semi jumped into action and was able to pull the passenger out of the car.

The Edmonton man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who police said is from Lloydminster, was taken to hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old Norquay, Sask. man driving the semi was not injured.

Police said the collision is still under investigation. The victim’s name will not be released.

