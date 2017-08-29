Weather
What Hurricane Harvey-level floods would look like in a Canadian city

ABOVE: Weather experts predict more than 1,200 mm of rain will hit the Houston area by the end of the week due to the hurricane. That's more than the city's average amount of rain.

Record-shattering rains continue to hammer parts of Texas after Hurricane Harvey swept through the region over the weekend. The rain is creating devastating and life-threatening flooding in Houston, and experts say it may only get worse.

Some areas in Texas have received over 1,000 millimetres of rain since the hurricane hit Friday, according to the National Weather Network — and that amount could reach 1,270 mm by the end of the week. This amount is more than the average rainfall Houston gets in a year.

If this amount of rainfall were to happen in a major Canadian city — like Calgary and Toronto — what exactly would look it look like?

Please note heavy rain alone can cause flooding but there are other factors that contribute to flooding such as soil moisture and a city’s elevation.

Toronto

Toronto’s annual rainfall averages around 681.6 mm, according to Environment Canada. But that is over a span of 365 days. If Toronto was hit with the same amount of rain from Hurricane Harvey it would look similar to this:

This image roughly shows what it would roughly look like if 1,200 mm of was dumped on downtown Toronto.

Google Earth

The amount of flooding Hurricane Harvey is causing is 10 times worse than Toronto’s 2013 record-breaking rainfall.

In June 2013, the Toronto Pearson Airport reported 126 mm of rain fell during a three-hour thunderstorm and downtown Toronto was hit with 97 mm of rain. There were widespread power outages, cars were stranded and the subway service was temporarily halted.

Toronto Flooding

A tow truck driver walks back through flood waters after hooking up a car on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Monday July 8 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS
Toronto flood anniversary

A woman checks her car in flood water on Lakeshore West during a storm in Toronto on Monday, July 8, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Flood projects include ripping up asphalt
Toronto flood anniversary – Queens Quay

Flooding at York and Queens Quay area in downtown Toronto, Ont., July 8, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Calgary

In June 2013, Alberta was hit with a historic flood. Calgary residents were forced to flee their homes after heavy rainfall triggered devastating floods. Over 200 mm of rain fell over southern Alberta in less than two days, and the town of Canmore had more than 230 mm of rain in 36 hours.

Twenty-six communities were placed under a mandatory evacuation order, one Calgarian died, more than 2,000 troops were deployed to help and the flood caused around $500 million damage to city-owned properties and infrastructure.

This disaster happened with more than 200 mm of rain, a number still well below what is expected to hit Houston.

Residents walk through flood waters in Calgary on June 24, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Floods top weather stories of 2013

A flooded Calgary Stampede stadium is seen from a aerial view in Calgary Saturday, June 22, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calgary flooding macleod Trail

A road crew foreman surveys the washed-out lanes of northbound MacLeod Trail in Calgary, Alta., Monday, June 24, 2013. Heavy rains caused flooding, closed roads, and forced evacuations across Southern Alberta.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
alberta-flooding

A house is submerged by flood water at a park near the Bow River in Calgary, Alberta, Canada June 22, 2013.

DAVE BUSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Calgary mayor says the worst is yet to come

Submerged cars sit in the flood waters in High River, Alta. on June 20, 2013 after the Highwood River overflowed its banks.

Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jordan Verlage)

