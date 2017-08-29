Potential tropical storm expected to hit Atlantic Canada this week

It’s still up in the air on whether Canada’s Atlantic coast will see a tropical storm or hurricane this year but the government of Canada is warning residents of the region to be prepared for some bad weather this week.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued an alert on Tuesday morning that a potential tropical cyclone is struggling to develop into a tropical storm.

The storm, named potential tropical cyclone 10, is currently near the coast of the southeastern United States but is expected to move into Canadian waters sometime on Thursday.

It’ll bring with it rain, “gusty” northeast winds and swells two to three metres high to the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland.

The worst of the the cyclone’s effects are expected land in the waters off the coast, with gale to storm force winds and possibly even hurricane force winds expected in some areas.

If potential tropical cyclone 10 does develop into a tropical storm, it’ll be called Irene.

