President of Tasty Budds apologizes after RCMP raid marijuana dispensaries across Nova Scotia

The president of Tasty Budds has issued an apology after his company’s marijuana dispensaries were raided by Nova Scotia RCMP. Ten people were arrested and 69 charges were laid as part of an eight-month investigation by the Mounties.

According to the RCMP, the marijuana storefronts were being used as a way to commit various criminal activities including the trafficking of cocaine and marijuana, selling drugs knowing they would be re-sold for criminal profit, and selling marijuana in amounts well over what is prescribed.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia medical marijuana dispensary expands to New Brunswick

Police allege other activities also took place, such as selling marijuana without knowledge of what it may contain — meaning there were no measures to prevent drugs from potentially being laced with dangerous chemicals — and generating revenue to purchase the proceeds of crime.

“We are writing today to provide our deepest apologies for what has occurred… This only came to our attention through the recent police activity and investigation,” wrote 35-year-old Malachy Nathaniel McMeekin in a statement released on Monday.

“This is a gross violation of our code of conduct, our ethics, and everything that Tasty Budds stands for.”

McMeekin faces charges of trafficking of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, cannabis resin, and cannabidiol, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime.

McMeekin’s statement did not address any of the charges he is accused of.

WATCH: 10 arrests, 69 charges following N.S. RCMP raids of Tasty Budds marijuana dispensaries

Searches executed at nine locations

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a spokesperson for the RCMP, told reporters on Friday that five Tasty Budds locations and four homes were searched by police.

The five stores were on Cole Harbour Road in Cole Harbour, Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, Agricola Street in Halifax, Old Hwy 104 in Antigonish and Gerrish Street in Windsor.

McMeekin said the Sackville Tasty Budds location was the only one to harbour the alleged illegal activity. He said he does not condone such activity or promote it at his business and that since the police’s actions he has fired all of the employees at the Sackville store.

“Tasty Budds will continue to help the patients and will continue filling the void to foster access and help provide reasonable access to medical marijuana for valid medical patients,” wrote McMeekin.

“We hope the actions of a few bad apples will not spoil the basket.”

Mal McMeekin issues a statement in response to RCMP raids on Tasty Budds locations across #NovaScotia , read more: https://t.co/sCfHrvE2gD pic.twitter.com/emypmspveN — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) August 28, 2017

RCMP say that during the course of their search warrants they seized a loaded handgun, a shotgun, significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, large amounts of cash, drug paraphernalia, cannabidiol (often known as cannabis oil), cannabis edibles and chemically extracted cannabis resin (shatter and hash).

Three ATMS and storefront signage were also seized by police.

READ MORE: A giant marijuana bundle came flying over the U.S.-Mexico border

Charges

Tasty Budds CEO Norman Arthur Lawrence, 45, of Westphal is facing charges of trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, cannabis resin and cannabidiol. He also faces possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime.

Jarrett Randall Shrum, 31, of Bedford faces 17 charges — the most laid in the investigation — including trafficking of cocaine, and trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, cannabis resin and cannabidiol. He also has been charged with six weapons-related charges, operation of a motor vehicle while disqualified, breach of probation, and possession of property obtained by proceeds of crime.

The other six people face numerous charges, with several facing trafficking of controlled substance charges in marijuana, cannabis resin, and cannabidiol and possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, cannabis resin and cannabidiol, as well as possession of property obtained by the proceeds of crime.

A full list of charges has been provided by the RCMP on their website.

— With files from Sean Previl