Hampton Village home destroyed by fire

A fire caused by the careless disposal of cigarettes has destroyed a home in Hampton Village.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 10 p.m. CT Sunday of the house fire at 543 Hampton Circ.

Firefighters said they could see the flames from blocks away as they responded.

Three people inside the home made it out safely after being alerted to the fire by two unidentified young girls who noticed the fire and pounded on the door to let them know.

Crews arrived and determined that due to the amount of structure damage and flame, the safest way to battle the fire was with an exterior attack.

People in a neighbouring home were temporarily evacuated while firefighters fought the blaze.

Crews also had to deal with a damaged natural gas line into the house that was leaking and could not be shut off by firefighters.

Bystanders were ordered to leave the area due to the potential hazard from the leaking gas.

SaskEnergy crews were called in to shut off the gas flow and firefighters were then able to enter house to finishing putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $450,000.