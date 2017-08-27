Canada
August 27, 2017 5:42 pm
Updated: August 27, 2017 5:48 pm

Grain elevator goes up in flames at Tramping Lake, Sask.

By Global News

Flames broke out at the grain elevator in Tramping Lake, Sask., this weekend.

@Beets73 / Twitter
A A

Fire has destroyed a grain elevator in west-central Saskatchewan.

Flames broke out at the grain elevator in Tramping Lake, Sask., on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Rubbish fire at Affiliated Auto Wrecking north of Saskatoon

Kerrobert, Wilkie and Unity fire departments responded to the scene.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the blaze.

The village of Tramping Lake is approximately 170 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Grain Elevator
Grain Elevator Fire
Kerrobert Fire & Rescue
Sask Harvest 2017
Tramping Lake
Tramping Lake Saskatchewan
Village

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News