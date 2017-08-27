Grain elevator goes up in flames at Tramping Lake, Sask.

Fire has destroyed a grain elevator in west-central Saskatchewan.
Flames broke out at the grain elevator in Tramping Lake, Sask., on Saturday afternoon.
Kerrobert, Wilkie and Unity fire departments responded to the scene.
At this time, there’s no word on what caused the blaze.
The village of Tramping Lake is approximately 170 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
