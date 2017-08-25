Rubbish fire at Affiliated Auto Wrecking north of Saskatoon

It took firefighters an hour to bring a blaze under control at an auto wreckers just north of Saskatoon.

The rubbish fire at Affiliated Auto Wrecking, located on Highway 12 North just south of Martensville, happened Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters battle blaze on Avenue K South

Saskatoon Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flame coming from the north side of the main building.

The Martensville Fire Department was also called in by the scene commander to assist in suppression efforts.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.