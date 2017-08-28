Man arrested in alleged TTC subway bomb threat
Toronto police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a bomb threat investigation at Bloor-Yonge subway station earlier this month.
Police said officers responded to a call shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 about a passenger travelling southbound on the Yonge line who was threatening to blow-up the train.
The TTC responded by temporarily suspending service on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton.
Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing Bloor-Yonge subway station.
Jonathan Fox, 30, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 28 and charged with threatening death, mishief – interfere with lawful use of property under $5000 and mishief – interfere with lawful operation of property over $5000.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
