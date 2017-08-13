Crime
August 13, 2017 3:49 pm
Updated: August 13, 2017 3:52 pm

TTC resumes service on both lines after police investigation at Bloor station

By Web Writer  Global News

TTC subway guard at Pape Station.

Adam Frisk/Global News
Service on both Line 1 and Line 2 has resumed following a police investigation at Bloor station Sunday afternoon.

The TTC had suspended service on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton.

Toronto police tweeted just after 2 p.m. they were responding to “unknown trouble” at Bloor station, and that a “suspicious man” was making threats to riders.

Officers deemed the station safe a short time later but tweeted the suspect was still outstanding.

Police said they are looking for a man wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, baseball cap and glasses. He also had a black backpack on.

Police said anyone who spots the man should not approach him but call 911.

Bloor Station
Crime
Toronto Police
TTC
TTC Subway

