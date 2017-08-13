TTC resumes service on both lines after police investigation at Bloor station

Service on both Line 1 and Line 2 has resumed following a police investigation at Bloor station Sunday afternoon.

The TTC had suspended service on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton.

Toronto police tweeted just after 2 p.m. they were responding to “unknown trouble” at Bloor station, and that a “suspicious man” was making threats to riders.

Officers deemed the station safe a short time later but tweeted the suspect was still outstanding.

Police said they are looking for a man wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, baseball cap and glasses. He also had a black backpack on.

Police said anyone who spots the man should not approach him but call 911.

Our officers & TTC Special Constables have deemed Bloor Subway safe, service will be resuming shortly Suspect outstanding @TTChelps ^ma https://t.co/P9buicUX0i — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2017