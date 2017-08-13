TTC resumes service on both lines after police investigation at Bloor station
Service on both Line 1 and Line 2 has resumed following a police investigation at Bloor station Sunday afternoon.
The TTC had suspended service on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton.
Toronto police tweeted just after 2 p.m. they were responding to “unknown trouble” at Bloor station, and that a “suspicious man” was making threats to riders.
Officers deemed the station safe a short time later but tweeted the suspect was still outstanding.
Police said they are looking for a man wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, baseball cap and glasses. He also had a black backpack on.
Police said anyone who spots the man should not approach him but call 911.
