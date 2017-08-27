Man’s body found in Alberta’s Highwood River after ‘accidental drowning’: RCMP

Police have classified the death of a 48-year-old man whose body was found in the Highwood River on Sunday morning as an accidental drowning.

High River RCMP said officers were dispatched to a call about a man reported missing in the river at around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

The High River man had been swimming with friends earlier in the evening but police said he went to find a deeper area to swim in and never came back.

Police told Global News the man went missing near a bridge in the Wallaceville neighbourhood of High River.

They said the Calgary Police Service’s helicopter, RCMP police dogs and members of Foothills Search and Rescue helped to scour the river until the effort was suspended because of a lack of light.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the man’s body was discovered in the waterway by the High River Fire Department, according to police.

“The next of kin of this male have been notified, and the RCMP offer sincere condolences to friends and family of this male,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The name of the male will not be released by the RCMP.”

Police said an investigation into “the contributing factors involved in this drowning will continue.

High River is located about 68 kilometres south of Calgary.