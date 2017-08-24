Alberta Drowning
August 24, 2017 1:38 pm

Body of 18-year-old recovered from central Alberta lake

By Online Journalist  Global News

Kikino Silver Birch Resort is half an hour south of Lac La Biche.

Global News
A A

The body of an 18-year-old man who drowned in a central Alberta lake over the weekend has been recovered by RCMP.

The underwater recovery team pulled the man’s body out of Whitefish Lake at the Kikino Silver Birch Resort near Lac La Biche on Wednesday.

RCMP said the man was out on an inflatable raft Saturday afternoon when he was seen jumping into the water. Witnesses told police the man had trouble swimming and went under the water.

RCMP Air Services, Kikino Fire Services, Alberta Parks and Lac La Biche Fire tried searching for the man. The search was called off at 8 p.m. Saturday due to low light. The man’s body was located by a dive team on Sunday morning.

READ MORE: 18-year-old man drowns in Whitefish Lake, near Lac La Biche

Kikino Silver Birch Resort is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.

The man’s death marks the fifth drowning in Alberta since Aug. 11.

With files from Kim Smith, Global News.

