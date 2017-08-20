18-year-old man drowns in Whitefish Lake, near Lac La Biche

An 18-year-old man has drowned in Whitefish Lake at the Kikino Silver Birch Resort near Lac La Biche.

RCMP said the man was out on an inflatable raft Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when he was seen jumping into the water. Witnesses told police the man had trouble swimming and went under the water.

RCMP Air Services, Kikino Fire Services, Alberta Parks and Lac La Biche Fire tried searching for the man. The search was called off at 8:00 p.m. Saturday due to low light.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the man’s body was found with the help of an underwater camera.

Police said a dive team is expected to recover the body.

Kikino Silver Birch Resort is about a two-hour drive northeast of Edmonton.

The man’s death marks the fifth drowning in Alberta since August 11.