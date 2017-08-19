Body of missing boater recovered from Sylvan Lake

The body of a 43-year-old man who went missing on Sylvan Lake earlier this week has been recovered from the central Alberta lake.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said the man’s body was located and pulled from the lake at 9:30 a.m. The recovery came after the search and rescue mission was called off on Friday.

Friends have identified the man as Jason Groulx. He was reported missing last Sunday after his boat capsized near Sunbreaker Cove.

RCMP said at the time, there were three adults and a 10-year-old child in the boat when a storm hit the lake; all four people fell into the water when the boat overturned.

Two of the adults and the child were able swim to shore.

Earlier this week, RCMP said they had reason to believe Groulx was injured when he fell into the water and likely didn’t survive.

“We had some information early on that after the boat capsized, this man was possibly hit in the back of the head by the boat and was seen… floating on the lake,” Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.