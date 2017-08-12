Woman, 57, drowns at Gull Lake in central Alberta

A woman died Saturday afternoon after the inflatable dingy she was on capsized at Gull Lake in central Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP and emergency services were called at 1 p.m. to the Aspen Beach day use area, located about 15 kilometres west of Lacombe on the southern tip of the lake.

Police said the 57-year-old was was not a strong swimmer and became separated from the dingy after falling into the water. She was not wearing a life jacket, according to police.

RCMP said bystanders attempted to save her and and successfully brought the woman to shore.

RCMP said the victim was still conscious and first aid was administered. The woman was transported by ambulance, but died on the way to hospital in Lacombe.

Blackfalds victim services is providing assistance to family, friends and witnesses. Police said the woman’s identity is not being released.