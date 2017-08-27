600 evacuees allowed to return to Joe Rich, B.C.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is allowing about 600 residents in the area of the Philpott Road fire to return to their homes.
The evacuation order is being partially rescinded for 263 properties including:
3595-8295 Highway 33
1522-1916 Boone Court
2005-2155 Daves Road
7498-7790 Falcon Road
7010-7410 Goshawk Road
5609-7550 Goudie Road ***EXCLUDING 6785 Goudie Road
7411-7491 Hawk Road
1306-2098 Huckleberry Road
1114-1395 Jack Pine Road
450-490 Prather Road
4502 Pyman Road
6491-6739 Sun Valley Road ***EXCLUDING 6738 Sun Valley Road
7305-7320 Trapper Court
12550-14000 Highway 33
2770-3110 Schram Road
Evacuees are being told their return will be a slow process.
RCMP, the Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Forces personnel will manage the return.
Household pets such as dogs and cats are being permitted back into these properties, but large animals like horses or livestock are not, due to uncertainty about fire behaviour and the potential for the evacuation order to be reinstated.
Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household water use only.
Irrigation is not permitted to preserve water supply to fight the fire.
