600 evacuees allowed to return to Joe Rich, B.C.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is allowing about 600 residents in the area of the Philpott Road fire to return to their homes.

READ: Philpott Road wildfire is being contained, Highway 33 has reopened

The evacuation order is being partially rescinded for 263 properties including:

3595-8295 Highway 33

1522-1916 Boone Court

2005-2155 Daves Road

7498-7790 Falcon Road





7604-7995 Falcon Ridge Crescent7010-7410 Goshawk Road5609-7550 Goudie Road ***7411-7491 Hawk Road1306-2098 Huckleberry Road1114-1395 Jack Pine Road450-490 Prather Road4502 Pyman Road6491-6739 Sun Valley Road ***7305-7320 Trapper Court12550-14000 Highway 332770-3110 Schram Road

Evacuees are being told their return will be a slow process.

RCMP, the Ministry of Transportation and Canadian Forces personnel will manage the return.

Household pets such as dogs and cats are being permitted back into these properties, but large animals like horses or livestock are not, due to uncertainty about fire behaviour and the potential for the evacuation order to be reinstated.

Residents on the Falcon Ridge water system are restricted to household water use only.

Irrigation is not permitted to preserve water supply to fight the fire.