Stabbing near Beaches neighbourhood sends one man to hospital
A stabbing in Toronto’s east end now has sent one man to hospital.
Police said the incident took place near a bar at Wheeler Avenue and Queen Street East around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The victim was located by investigators after searching the area before being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say that one person was taken into custody after reports of a suspect fleeing the area on a bicycle.
There is no word on charges at this time.
