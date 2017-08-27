Crime
August 27, 2017 10:05 am
Updated: August 27, 2017 10:08 am

Stabbing near Beaches neighbourhood sends one man to hospital

By

A man has been sent to hospital following a stabbing near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue on Saturday, August 26th.

File / Global News
A stabbing in Toronto’s east end now has sent one man to hospital.

Police said the incident took place near a bar at Wheeler Avenue and Queen Street East around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was located by investigators after searching the area before being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that one person was taken into custody after reports of a suspect fleeing the area on a bicycle.

There is no word on charges at this time.

 
