Calm conditions buoy crews fighting B.C. wildfire near Kelowna

Crews battling an out of control wildfire just 20 kilometres east of Kelowna got something of a break overnight, but are far from out of the woods.

The fire broke out on Thursday, and has forced more than 1,100 people from their homes.

Calm conditions since Friday have kept the Philpott Road fire at about 465 hectares in size.

Fire information officer Justine Hunse said it looks to be moving away from the nearest community.

“A machine guard has been established on both the east and the west flanks of the fire, and right now the fire is burning in a northern direction, which is the opposite direction of the community of Joe Rich.”

Hunse said the BC Wildfire Service has about 70 firefighters battling the flames, and that they are working with local fire departments.

So far, there have been no reports of homes lost.

But while calm conditions have helped crews get a handle on the fire, it remains zero per cent contained and the hot, dry weather doesn’t show any signs of letting up.

“[There are] no major wind events in the forecast, which is definitely good news. But also no precipitation ahead. So some of the challenges that our firefighters are going to be facing today include those hot and dry conditions.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Central Okanagan Regional District said officials are still assessing the evacuation order in place for the area, and will issue an update if or when it is downgraded.

The order covers the whole area of Joe Rich, from Walker Hill on the Highway 33 western boundary of the City of Kelowna, to Mission Creek and Joe Rich Creek along the south.

Evacuees have been registering at and Emergency Support Services reception centre at Willow Park Church at 439 Highway 33 West in Kelowna.

Highway 33 remains closed due to the fire, from Gallagher Road in Kelowna for southbound traffic and extending south to Big White Road for northbound traffic.

A detour is available for non-commercial traffic via McCulloch Road, however officials caution the route is a winding one with gravel stretches, and drivers are asked to keep to a limit of 35 km/hr.

Meanwhile, the Thompson Nicola Regional District has rescinded several key evacuation alerts.

Residents of Cache Creek and Clinton, including the Chasm Mill site no longer need to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

-With files from Klaudia Van Emmerik and Jesse Ferreras