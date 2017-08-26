Man dragged by vehicle following crash in Lower Truro, N.S.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help with a hit-and-run investigation in Lower Truro, N.S.

Police said there was a two-vehicle collision on Robie Street around 1 a.m. Friday. Based on their initial investigation, RCMP said one vehicle struck another vehicle from behind.

When the driver of the vehicle that was struck got out to speak to the other driver, the suspect vehicle drove towards the victim, hitting him before dragging him a short distance while fleeing the scene.

The driver who was hit was transported by EHS to Colchester Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was later located by RCMP and the driver was arrested.

A 26-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S. is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on August 28.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, is facing a number of charges including:

Failing to stop at an accident

Dangerous driving

Assault with a weapon

Refusal to provide a breath sample

Impaired driving.

RCMP say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.