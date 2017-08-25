Saskatoon police seize meth in stolen car, charge 3 people

Two people are facing meth possession charges after being caught in a reported stolen car.

Saskatoon police officers spotted the blue Ford Focus on Thursday afternoon parked in front of a home in the 100-block of 109th Street.

READ MORE: Man accused of ramming Saskatoon police cruiser with stolen vehicle

A high-risk traffic stop was made and three people were arrested.

Police said a search of the car turned up 16 grams of meth in small packages, cash and cheques, a weigh scale, a knife and a cellphone.

Two men, 19 and 31, and a 32-year-old woman have been charged with possession of stolen property.

READ MORE: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Saskatoon drug bust

The 19-year-old man is also charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of an undertaking.

The woman is also charged with meth possession.