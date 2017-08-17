Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Saskatoon drug bust

Three people from Quebec have been charged with trafficking after a drug bust in Saskatoon.

Two men, 29 and 30, were arrested when members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) stopped a black Volkswagen late Tuesday afternoon on Millar Avenue.

Officers said a search turned up over 99 fentanyl pills, 165 grams of crack cocaine, 261 grams of powdered cocaine and 1900 grams of marijuana.

They are facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police then searched an apartment in the 300-block of 5th Avenue North, where they said they seized 62 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, cellphones and over $8,000 in cash.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.