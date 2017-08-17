Crime
August 17, 2017

Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Saskatoon drug bust

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Police seize fentanyl and cocaine, charge three people from Quebec with trafficking in Saskatoon drug bust.

Three people from Quebec have been charged with trafficking after a drug bust in Saskatoon.

Two men, 29 and 30, were arrested when members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) stopped a black Volkswagen late Tuesday afternoon on Millar Avenue.

Officers said a search turned up over 99 fentanyl pills, 165 grams of crack cocaine, 261 grams of powdered cocaine and 1900 grams of marijuana.

They are facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police then searched an apartment in the 300-block of 5th Avenue North, where they said they seized 62 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, cellphones and over $8,000 in cash.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

