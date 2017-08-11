Cocaine seized in Prince Albert drug bust

Charges have been laid against two people after police seized cocaine in a Prince Albert drug bust.

The bust happened Wednesday evening when members of the Prince Albert police tactical unit searched a home in the 500-block of 27 Street East.

READ MORE: Meth trafficking charge in Biggar, Sask. drug bust

Police said a search turned up 125 grams of cocaine, multiple cell phones, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a digital scale and cash.

A 41-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Prince Albert, were arrested.

They have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The unidentified man is also charged with trafficking cocaine.

READ MORE: Cocaine, marijuana seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Both have been released from custody with conditions to appear in court on Aug. 17.

The bust happened following an investigation by the integrated street enforcement team, which is made up by members of the RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service.