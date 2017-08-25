More than 100,000 illegal cigarettes seized by Nova Scotia, RCMP
A traffic stop on Thursday in Nova Scotia has led to the seizure of more than 100,000 illegal cigarettes.
According to a government release, the vehicle was stopped on Highway 104 near Amherst. A 28-year-old man from Ontario was in possession of 100,000 illegal cigarettes, police say.
The man was arrested and his vehicle seized and he has since made a brief court appearance. He is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court in October to face charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, Excise Act 2001 and Criminal Code.
The cigarettes, according to the province, had a provincial tax value of $27,603 and federal tax value of $21,063.
The province has seen the amount of illegal tobacco decrease from 30 per cent of all tobacco consumed to less than 10 per cent since 2006-07.
Anyone with information relating to the sale and manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.
