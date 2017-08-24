Jock Wilson: Connecting with Calgary Stampeders fans through radio

Last month, the Calgary Stampeders celebrated their legacy as they honoured the 1992 Grey Cup champions, led by Hall-of-Famer Doug Flutie.

It was a celebration that a former teammate and News Talk 770 radio personality said contributed to the Stamps most lopsided win of the 2017 season as they embarrassed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 60 – 1.

“I really do believe that,” said Greg Peterson. He was a member of the 1992 team and he took part in the week-long celebration.

“They were told of the history and what our team did. They were excited to meet Doug, and I think that played a role in their motivation to win the game, and the one sided outcome,” he said.

“They didn’t want to take their foot off the gas with the ’92 team watching.”

After Saturday’s game against the Ticats was over, the Stampeders Foundation (through Elevate Auctions) put the 1992 autographed jerseys up for sale. The goal was to raise $10,000.

The mandate of the Stampeders Foundation is to support amateur and grassroots football in Calgary and southern Alberta. In addition to promoting access to all levels of football, the foundation supports “a number of health initiatives through player involvement and in-game programming.”

The jersey action was a huge success and exceeded expectations. The power of radio and News Talk 770’s post-game show played a major role.

During the post-game show, I joked with Greg that no one would want his jersey: “Who in their right mind would pay good money (even for charity) to have a Peterson #24?”

Greg played along. He said he would take the time to personally meet whichever fan purchased his jersey. He would buy them lunch. I suggested we throw in a tour of the press box to watch Greg and Mark Stephen in action.

Spencer Wilson’s dad called the show and said he would throw in a banner from the 1992 season.

I think you see where this story is going?

Greg Peterson’s jersey became the hottest ticket in the auction. It was eventually won by long-time Calgary Stampeder fan David Conn. Only Doug Flutie’s #20 sold for more.

“It came down to me and another bidder,” said Conn. “The auction ended, but there was a five-minute period to increase your bid. All of the other jerseys were sold, but I went back and forth for 25 minutes with another buyer. I had a limit that I was going to spend but I passed that. ”

“Obviously it was for charity so I could justify it, but it was about you guys on the broadcast. I love the Stampeders and I love the job you guys do on the radio.”

It didn’t hurt that Peterson had a long tenure with the Stampeders (1984 – 92); he was an all-star in 1990, a Grey Cup champion and a Calgary born and trained player.

Earlier this week, Greg and I took David and his father Allan out for lunch and, yes, Greg even footed the bill!

It was great meeting such passionate fans. David’s father is 94 years old; he was born and raised in Calgary and has been a fan since the Calgary Bronks of the Western Interprovincial Football Union. If you want to know anything about the 1948 Grey Cup Champions, Allan is the guy to talk to.

The tour of the Billy Powers broadcast booth will happen Saturday night when the Stamps host the Argos.