RCMP in Surrey, B.C. issue alert for missing man

RCMP in Surrey B.C. are asking for public help in finding an 85-year-old man who has disappeared.

Police say Sylvester Dzus was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 near the intersection of Highway 1 and 192nd Street. He was driving a red 2017 Kia Soul with B.C. veterans plate 405 VBP.

Dzus is Caucasian, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has thinning grey hair and wears glasses.

Police say he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

If you see Dzus, you are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.