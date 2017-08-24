Canada
August 24, 2017 6:55 am

RCMP in Surrey, B.C. issue alert for missing man

By News Anchor  CKNW

This vehicle is similar to the one being driven by Sylvester Dzus

RCMP
A A

RCMP in Surrey B.C. are asking for public help in finding an 85-year-old man who has disappeared.

Police say Sylvester Dzus was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 near the intersection of Highway 1 and 192nd Street. He was driving a red 2017 Kia Soul with B.C. veterans plate 405 VBP.

Dzus is Caucasian, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has thinning grey hair and wears glasses.

Police say he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP searching for missing man

If you see Dzus, you are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
missing man in Surrey
Surrey
Surrey RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News