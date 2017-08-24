B.C. slo-pitch player on life support after being struck in head by ball
Few slo-pitch softball players wear a helmet on the diamond, but a tragic injury appears to be changing that for some leagues on Vancouver Island.
Chris Godfrey, 32, was competing in a Comox Valley Slo-pitch League game in Courtenay, B.C. on Saturday when a throw from the shortstop struck him in the head and he collapsed.
He wasn’t wearing a helmet.
He was flown to Victoria General Hospital where he remains on life support.
“He cared about everyone. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” teammate Jason Lebrun said of Godfrey.
The league has adopted for a new rule making helmets mandatory.
The Campbell River Slo-pitch League has followed suit.
“We had a close call in a tournament this year with a lady being hit in the head with a ball, which resulted in a major concussion and lasting side effects,” the league said in a statement. “We feel all leagues should adopt this rule to keep all players safe.”
A Gofundme page has been set up for Godfrey and his family.
