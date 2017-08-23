Weather
August 23, 2017
Updated: August 23, 2017 2:50 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: clouds on way, nice temperatures here to stay

Wednesday will see beautiful blue skies and sunshine, as warm temperatures continue in Saskatoon's weather forecast.

There will be lots of sunshine Wednesday in Saskatoon and although we’ll see some clouds the next few days, warm temperatures are here to stay.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Sunny skies will keep us on track to reach a high of 26 degrees, and with humidity it will feel more like 28 degrees today.

Tonight

This evening, a few clouds will roll in, with winds from the southeast at 20 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 40. The low tonight is 13 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will start with sun, as we reach a high of 28 degrees. Then the sky will become cloudy and quite windy later in the day, with winds at 30 to 50 kilometres per hour.

Overnight on Thursday could see some showers that linger into the early hours of Friday.

Saskatoon could see some showers in the early Friday morning.

Friday

Friday will see mostly sun, with a few passing clouds and a high of 24.

Weekend Outlook

We’re in store for a beautiful weekend, with Saturday reaching a high of 26 with a few clouds.

There will be lots of sunshine on Sunday, with a high of 28.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Donalee Olynick in Wadena.

This Your Saskatchewan photo for August 23 was taken in Wadena by Donalee Olynick.

Donalee Olynick / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

