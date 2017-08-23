Hamilton teen charged in Pita Pit, convenience store robberies

A Hamilton teenager is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob the same two locations several times.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested by Hamilton police on Aug. 9 after someone armed with a knife threatened employees at a Pita Pit on Concession Street and at a Best Buy Convenience store on Fennel Avenue east.

Police say he didn’t get any money from the Pita Pit, but was able to get some cash at the convenience store.

The Hamilton police BEAR (break and enter, auto theft and robbery) unit continued its investigation and have now charged the teen with four other robberies at those same two locations.

In each case, a teenager armed with a knife threatened employees and demanded cash.

In a statement, police say the teen is charged with seven counts of robbery, six counts of disguise with intent, three counts of using a firearm or imitation during an offence and 16 counts of breaching a youth probation order.