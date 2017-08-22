Winnipeg police make five drug arrests Monday after ‘busy’ weekend for officers

Winnipeg police have seized a number of street drugs around the city, following what they are calling a busy few days for officers.

On Monday alone, six people were arrested with drug-related charges in Winnipeg.

Around 4:30 a.m. officers stopped to speak with a man pushing a motorcycle in the area of Logan Avenue and Keewatin Street. After initial conversation, it was determined the man was in breach of a number of court ordered conditions. Officers also discovered the 32-year-old man was in possession of fentanyl and a prohibited weapon. He was arrested and charged with drug, weapon and court breach offences.

RELATED: Police charge four teens after Winnipeg man carjacked after arranging date online

Around 10:35 a.m. that day, officers stopped to speak with a man who was in breach of a City of Winnipeg by-law in the 300 block of Portage Avenue. Officers found the man was in possession of methamphetamine, stolen property and break-in tools. The 30-year-old was charged with drug possession and possessing break-in tools.

Shortly after, police pulled over a vehicle with lapsed insurance in the area of McPhillips Avenue and Pacific Street. As a result, officers found close to $500 in illegally possessed Xanax pills, and nearly $1,000 in cocaine in the vehicle. Two men, ages 21 and 24, were charged with a variety of offences.

Early in the afternoon, police were called to the 100 block of Marion Street, for a report of a man attempting to steal bicycles. Police located the 29-year-old, and discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine, as well as break in tools. He was arrested and released on a promise to appear.

Later in the evening, police stopped a vehicle in the area of Portage Avenue and Rouge Road, for driving erratically and speeding. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the passenger area of the car, as well as various items known to be used with trafficking controlled drugs. A 21-year-old was charged with 19 different offences.

Police also released details from calls following what they are calling a ‘busy’ weekend.

Over the course of 72 hours, officers received calls for the following.