online date
August 22, 2017 12:30 pm
Updated: August 22, 2017 12:34 pm

Police charge four teens after Winnipeg man carjacked after arranging date online

By Senior Anchor  Global News

Four teens have been charged after a Winnipeg man was carjacked after arranging a date online.

Jordan Pearn / Global News / File
A A

Police have accused four teens of intentionally creating a fake online profile to try and lure in a victim with the intent of robbing him.

The suspects were charged Monday after a Winnipeg man was carjacked after he arranged a meetup through an online site.

It’s one of several similar incidents police have reported on over the past few months.

Story continues below

READ: Winnipeg man kidnapped, stabbed, after arranging date through online site

In this most recent case police said the 24-year-old man met a girl through a popular dating website and made arrangements to meet her on Boyd Avenue. Monday afternoon.

When he pulled up in his car around 2:40 p.m. he was approached by a girl, and three other teenagers.

Police said they then pepper sprayed the man, pulled him from his vehicle and threatened him.

The suspects fled with the vehicle.  A short time later the stolen car was spotted by police who eventually tracked it to Broadway and Edmonton Street.  Four teens were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Police have charged two 15-year-old and two 16-year-old youths with robbery, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon and other offences.

Police believe the suspects created a fake profile with the intent of luring and then robbing a victim.

It’s one of several similar incidents police have reported on over the past few months.

 

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carjacking
online date
Pepper Spray
Robbery
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News