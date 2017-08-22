Police charge four teens after Winnipeg man carjacked after arranging date online

Police have accused four teens of intentionally creating a fake online profile to try and lure in a victim with the intent of robbing him.

The suspects were charged Monday after a Winnipeg man was carjacked after he arranged a meetup through an online site.

It’s one of several similar incidents police have reported on over the past few months.

In this most recent case police said the 24-year-old man met a girl through a popular dating website and made arrangements to meet her on Boyd Avenue. Monday afternoon.

When he pulled up in his car around 2:40 p.m. he was approached by a girl, and three other teenagers.

Police said they then pepper sprayed the man, pulled him from his vehicle and threatened him.

The suspects fled with the vehicle. A short time later the stolen car was spotted by police who eventually tracked it to Broadway and Edmonton Street. Four teens were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Police have charged two 15-year-old and two 16-year-old youths with robbery, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon and other offences.

Police believe the suspects created a fake profile with the intent of luring and then robbing a victim.

