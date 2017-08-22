Saskatoon weather forecast: sunny skies in sight

As clouds linger throughout Tuesday, temperatures will still stay in the mid-20s and more good news; clear skies are on their way.

Today

There is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, as we reach a high of 24 degrees. Humidity will make it feel one degree more, warming up to 25 degrees today.

We're at 20 degrees over the noon hour, seeing a mix of sun and clouds. #yxe pic.twitter.com/g9T5zAa4SA — Rebekah Lesko (@RebekahLesko) August 22, 2017

Tonight

This evening the clouds will clear out, as we dip down to 9 degrees.

Tomorrow

Wednesday is shaping up to be beautiful day, as we get up to a high of 27 degrees with mainly sunny skies. It may be a bit breezy, with winds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h.

Thursday, Friday

The nice temperatures will continue into Thursday, as we make our way up to high 20-degree temperatures. Overnight on Thursday could see some scattered thunderstorms, as there is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

The trend will continue into Friday, with a few passing clouds as we hit 24 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend is looking promising with temperatures in the high 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is looking like the nicer day of the two, with sunny skies and a high of 28 degrees.

Your Saskatchewan

Terry Stark took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Waskesiu.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.