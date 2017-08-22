St. Thomas police seek help identifying seriously injured cyclist

St. Thomas police have released a photo of a bicycle and a brief description of its cyclist in hopes of identifying the person seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

“It was in the early morning hours this morning around 7:15 a.m.,” Const. Tanya Calvert told AM980.

“It happened on a popular pathway that runs north-south through the City of St. Thomas and the particular section of the pathway approaches Elm Street.”

Injuries were described as “significant” and police have so far been unable to identify the cyclist.

She is described only as a younger Asian female.

“It’s very vague,” Calvert continued. “She had no identification. The bicycle is a cruiser style bicycle. It’s a very particular colour of green. You would definitely recognize this bicycle if you saw it.”

Calvert added that police have received some tips and are thankful for those who have come forward, but they are still looking for more information to help identify the cyclist.