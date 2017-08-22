Verdant Creek wildfire update from Parks Canada expected Tuesday

Parks Canada will be giving an update on the Verdant Creek wildfire on Tuesday morning.

The wildfire was ignited by lightning on July 15 and is active in Kootenay National Park and Mt. Assiniboine Provincial Park, but Parks Canada says it remains on the west side of the Continental Divide, adjacent to Banff National Park.

READ MORE: Verdant Creek wildfire Wednesday: small new fire starts, Sunshine Village reopens

The current size of the fire is estimated to be approximately 14,130 hectares with 7,756 hectares burning in Kootenay National Park, according to Parks Canada.

On Tuesday, Parks Canada will provide members of the media with an aerial tour of the fire and an update on where it’s currently burning and what’s being done to fight it.

The wildfire has had a significant impact so far: Sunshine Village was forced to close temporarily, as were certain trails in Banff National Park. Sunshine has since re-opened, but some parts of Banff remain closed.

What’s closed:

In Banff National Park:

Fatigue Creek Trail, Fatigue Pass, Citadel Pass Trail and backcountry campground Su8

Ball Pass Trail from west of Re21 to the Park Boundary and Re21

Redearth Pass Trail past Egypt Lake Warden Cabin, including trail to Talc Lake

In Kootenay National Park:

Area northwest of Honeymoon Pass Trail including Hawk Creek Trail

Verdant Creek and Simpson River area

The southwestern portion of the Vermilion valley

Click here for the latest update on the wildfire from Parks Canada.

You can check Drive BC and Alberta 511 for the latest traffic information