August 21, 2017 9:27 pm

Kentucky woman killed after car crashes into crowd watching solar eclipse

By Staff Reuters

People arrive to Thoroughbred Park in downtown Lexington, Ky. to watch the solar eclipse, Aug. 21, 2017.

Ron Garrison/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS via Getty Images
A woman was killed and two people were injured on Monday after a car crashed into a crowd watching the solar eclipse in Kentucky, local media reported.

In the incident in Leslie County, Kentucky, which appeared to be an accident, a driver lost control over her car and hit a utility pole, WLKY-TV in Louisville reported.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Hyden, Kentucky, the TV station reported. The car was driven by a 38-year-old woman.

WATCH: Total solar eclipse makes its way across the US


The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

State police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

