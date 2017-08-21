Solar Eclipse 2017: Edmonton residents gathering at science centre to watch solar eclipse

The Telus World of Science will be filled with onlookers Monday morning as Edmonton will experience the solar eclipse, a once in a lifetime celestial event.

Hundreds of people began lining up at the science centre to attend the viewing party.

Total eclipse starts in about an hour. Kids getting a view of sun spots. @GlobalEdmonton #yeg @TWoSEdm pic.twitter.com/lnUiqthbVv — kendra slugoski (@kendraslugoski) August 21, 2017

“What’s happening is the moon is getting between the earth and the sun, so if you’re viewing it properly then you’ll see a black disc encroach across the sun and block out about 70 per cent of that sunlight at its peak and slowly move off,” Telus World of Science staff scientist Samantha Marion said.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has planned eclipse viewing events across Canada. The organization’s members will be at the science centre with telescopes in hand.

Edmonton won’t experience a total eclipse, rather a partial eclipse of 70 to 75 per cent for about two minutes, according to the RASC. Alberta’s capital will experience the eclipse at 10:24 a.m. (MST), according to NASA.

“My advice to people is enjoy it. It is a special moment. It doesn’t happen that often, and if the weather is nice today, it’s going to be a spectacular sight,” Marion said.

“It gives you a chance to reflect and to share in something big with a lot of other people.”

People in Victoria will see as much as 91 per cent of the sun go dark, giving them the best view in Canada. Vancouver residents are close behind at 88 per cent.

Several states in the U.S. will see a rare total eclipse, meaning the moon will completely cover the sun. The path of totality will stretch from Salem, Ore. to Chaleston, S.C. The total eclipse will last from 10:16 a.m. PT to 2:48 p.m. ET.

People are being warned not to look at the eclipse without protection or risk damage to their retinas. It’s recommended onlookers use number 14 welder’s glasses, eclipse viewing glasses or telescopes equipped with solar filters

The event will be streamed live on NASA’s website, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. According to NASA’s website, the stream will cover the path of totality, additional shots from NASA aircrafts, satellites, and telescopes. More information on how to watch can be found here.

The solar eclipse will occur in April 2024.