August 21, 2017 9:17 am

11th Street West closed for road reconstruction

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

11th Street West between Chappell Drive and Highway 7 will be closed Mondays to Thursdays for road reconstruction.

File / Global News
Drivers who use 11th Street West between Chappell Drive and Highway 7 will have to find another route for the next month.

The stretch of road will be closed Mondays to Thursdays starting on Aug. 21 for road reconstruction.

There will be no access to the area on those days and detour signs will be in place.

City of Saskatoon officials said the work should take no more than four weeks, barring unforeseen circumstances and weather delays.

11th Street will open from Friday to Sunday during the road work.

Global News