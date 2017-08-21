Toronto police to release new design of cruisers after criticism of ‘stealth grey’ cars

Toronto police have found a new design for its cruisers nearly a year after pulling its ‘stealth grey’ cars from the streets due to mounting criticism over the colour scheme.

A public consultation was launched earlier this year asking for feedback on what the vehicles should look like.

The move came after Toronto City Council approved a motion in November 2016 calling on the Toronto Police Services Board (TPSB) to maintain the current white vehicles with red-and-blue stripes “due to growing public concern about the military-style police cruisers.”

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told Global News at the time the new design was aimed at modernizing the look of the fleet. She said the last major redesign was in the mid-1980s.

Eighty vehicles were scheduled to be replaced in 2016 and around 500 cars were to scheduled have the new design.

Chief Mark Saunders will unveil the new look cruisers on Monday at 10 a.m. behind police headquarters in downtown Toronto.

