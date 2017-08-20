Hollywood legend Jerry Lewis dies at age 91
Comedian Jerry Lewis died Sunday morning at the age of 91 at his home in Las Vegas.
Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis passed away Sunday morning of natural causes at age 91 in Las Vegas with his family by his side
He rose to prominence in the late 1940s and early 1950s as one half of Martin and Lewis, with fellow Hollywood luminary Dean Martin. The iconic singer would play straight man to Lewis’ zany antics in clubs across the continent.
The pair were featured in over a dozen films together but as Lewis star began to shine brighter, tensions rose. The pair suffered and acrimonious breakup in 1956.
After becoming a solo act, Lewis continued to star is such feature classics as the Nutty Professor and The Bellboy.
His annual Labour Day Weekend telethons to raise funds for muscular dystrophy, which were held from 1966 until 2010, were as legendary as the Hollywood star.
Lewis retired from making movies in 1995, but returned as star of the 2016 drama Max Rose.
Tributes to the legendary comedic actor poured in on social media almost immediately after the announcement of his death.
— With files from Associated Press
