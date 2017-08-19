Politics
Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison enters Saskatchewan Party leadership race

Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison has entered the Saskatchewan Party leadership race.

He also serves as the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), trade and the Global Transportation Hub (GTH).

The Meadow Lake MLA was elected in the provincial riding in 2007, 2011 and 2016. He is also a former MP for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River.

On Aug. 10, Premier Brad Wall announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan Party once it had chosen a new leader.

The party will elect a new leader on Jan. 27, 2018.

Saskatchewan Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor has also announced she’s running in the leadership contest.

