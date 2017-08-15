Tina Beaudry-Mellor first person to announce she’s running for Sask. Party leadership

Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor announced her candidacy for the Saskatchewan Party leadership Tuesday afternoon.

“I think it is safe to say that no one will ever fill the shoes of Premier Brad Wall. I will state here that I am not going to try. Besides, I prefer high heels,” Beaudry-Mellor said in a statement.

Beaudry-Mellor acknowledged her short time in cabinet, but said her desire for community engagement will prove advantageous in the renewal of the Sask. Party.

“I’m smart enough to realize what I do not know and plan to spend my time engaging in communities taking the pulse of the people in our Party and in learning,” she said.

“We will balance the budget. We will continue to diversify our economy. We will still oppose the carbon tax. But I am committed to doing these things while still showing the level of heart for people that attracted me to this party in the first place.”

She is the first person to officially announce her candidacy.