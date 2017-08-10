Province reacts as Brad Wall announces retirement from politics

The Saskatchewan Party is looking for a new leader after Premier Brad Wall announced his retirement Thursday morning.

Since November 7, 2007, much has changed in Saskatchewan with Brad Wall at the helm. Generally, Wall was well-liked by his constituents, according to popularity polls.

Wall’s premiership has not been without controversy. The last budget saw an initial deficit of $685 million, the Global Transportation Hub land deal scandal followed the Sask. Party since news broke of it in 2016 and the Regina Bypass project was widely criticized because of its continuously rising cost.

After 10 years of leadership, Saskatchewan people have some opinions about Wall’s time in office. Here’s what some of them are saying:

The University of Regina’s President Vianne Timmons had this to say: “Serving as Premier involves significant sacrifice and time away from family and friends, and any person who takes on this challenge deserves our most sincere appreciation. We wish Premier Wall all the best in his future endeavours.”

I want to thank Premier Wall for his decades of service to Saskatchewan. Political differences aside, it's a tough job. #skpoli 1/2 — Nicole Sarauer (@nicolesarauer) August 10, 2017