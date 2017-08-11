Date set for Saskatoon Fairview byelection

Voters in the riding of Saskatoon Fairview will be heading to the polls on Sept. 7.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall made the announcement on Friday, saying he wanted people in the riding to have a new MLA before the fall sitting of the legislature.

The seat became vacant when Saskatchewan Party MLA Jennifer Campeau stepped down to accept a position with mining company Rio Tinto.

Four candidates are confirmed to be running in the byelection.

Scott Cameron is looking to retain the seat for the Saskatchewan Party while Vicki Mowat is running for the Saskatchewan NDP.

Mowat ran in the 2016 provincial election, losing to Campeau by 182 votes.

Also running are David Prokopchuk for the P.C. Party of Saskatchewan and Shah Rukh for the Saskatchewan Liberals.

“I look forward to a hard fought and vigorous campaign by all parties and candidates,” Wall said in a statement.