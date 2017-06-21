Saskatchewan Party MLA Jennifer Campeau leaving politics

The Saskatchewan Party announced on Wednesday that Saskatoon-Fairview MLA Jennifer Campeau is stepping down.

Campeau is leaving politics to accept a job with mining company Rio Tinto in British Columbia. Her resignation is effective Sunday.

“I have enjoyed my time as an MLA and continue to strongly support the leadership of Premier Brad Wall and our Saskatchewan Party government. But the time has come for me to move on to a different opportunity,” Campeau said in a press release.

She was elected twice in close races in 2011 and 2016.

Wall said the Saskatoon-Fairview riding is a difficult seat for the Saskatchewan Party to win and her victories speak to the job she has done and the respect her constituents have for her.

Campeau has been the legislative secretary to the minister of education for First Nations student achievement since 2016. She also served as minister of central services from 2014 to 2016.

A byelection for the seat will be held within six months.