June 20, 2017 10:02 pm

Nicole Sarauer takes over as Interim Leader of Sask. NDP

By Emily Pasiuk Global News

Nicole Sarauer has been elected Leader of the Official Opposition and Interim Leader of the Saskatchewan NDP. She is the first woman to lead the party.

Sarauer is replacing Trent Wotherspoon, effective immediately.

“As I take over this Interim role, the people of Saskatchewan can rest assured that our team and our resolve have not changed,” said Sarauer.

“We are as determined as ever to keep fighting for Saskatchewan families and against the Sask. Party’s callous cuts, unfair tax hikes, and desperate sell-offs.”

Sarauer is the MLA for Regina Douglas Park.

