August 19, 2017 2:17 pm

B.C. wildfire status Saturday: State of emergency extended as wind, thunderstorms threaten Interior

By Online News Producer  Global News

140 fires are currently burning across BC, 11 new ones sparked since yesterday. And the forecast is not great, thunder and gusting winds are the big concern through the weekend. There are also concerns with a large portion of the firefighters set to leave the firefight in just a matter of weeks. Neetu Garcha has details.

The provincial government has extended the state of emergency for the third time as wildfires continue to threaten across the province.

The state of emergency has been extended until Sept. 1, making it the longest such state of emergency in the province’s history.

More evacuation orders have been issued for two communities in the Cariboo.

Ninety homeowners in the Tatla Lake area have been told to leave and head for Williams Lake along Highway 20.

An evacuation order has also been issued for north of Kleena Kleene. People there have been told to head to Bella Coola. A wildfire south of Highway 20 is being blamed for these evacuations.

Officials are holding their breath this weekend as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Interior.

A cold front is expected to bring strong gusts of wind up to 60 kilometres an hour to the interior. It’s also expected to bring the potential of thunder showers and lightning across the region.

Officials worry the combination of winds with no rain will fuel the Hanceville-Riske Creek and Elephant Hill wildfires.

