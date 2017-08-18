Belleville residents shaken after police respond to gun call in east end

Residents in the city’s east end are shaken after police were called following an incident where a man was allegedly waving a handgun.

“Three cruisers showed up and nine cops. It was crazy,” said resident Alexis Fargey, who captured the incident on her cell phone Friday morning.

The video shows a distraught man getting into an argument outside a house on Brassey Street. At first glance, he appears to be carrying what looks like a handgun.

“I came back out, and he has this gun and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ So I run inside and I’m like, ‘Dad, you need to call 911, there’s a gun outside,'” Fargey said.

Police arrived moments later. An officer pulled out his pistol and can be heard in the video yelling, “Drop the gun!” at the suspect.

The man obliged and was taken into custody.

Police say the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun, but residents are still in shock from the incident.

“I’m waking up this morning and seeing a black handgun just being flung around, and I’m like, ‘Where am I right now? This is Canada,'” said Jessica Thrasher, who also captured the takedown on camera.

Thrasher said she’s relieved things didn’t take a turn for the worse.

“He was actually approaching the officer, and at first I [thought] this guy might get shot… I was actually scared,” Thrasher said.

A 22-year-old Belleville man has been arrested and charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect attended a bail hearing after the incident and was remanded in custody until Monday.