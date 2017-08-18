World
August 18, 2017 10:44 pm
Updated: August 18, 2017 10:51 pm

Barcelona police disperse far-right protest after scuffle with anti-fascist activists

By National Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Far-right protesters clash with anti-fascist counter protesters in Barcelona day after attack

A A

A small group of far-right demonstrators briefly scuffled with anti-fascist counter-protesters in Barcelona on Friday night before being moved out of the area by police.

Story continues below

According to El Periodico, a few dozen demonstrators gathered outside the La Boqueria public market just off Las Ramblas, the pedestrian mall that was the scene of Thursday’s terrorist attack, which claimed 13 lives.

READ MORE: Canadian killed in Barcelona attack father of Vancouver police officer

But their calls for a Christian Spain devoid of Muslim influence were reportedly drowned out by the much larger group of anti-fascist demonstrators calling for peace and denouncing racism.

The far-right group were heard chanting slogans such as “Terrorists are not welcome” and “Stop the Islamization of Europe,” but were met with counter-chants of “Nazis out” and “Barcelona anti-fascista,” El Mundo Deportivo reported.

An anti-fascist activist kicks a man who is claimed to be a right-wing sympathiser as he walks from the scene of the terrorist attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 18, 2017.

Carl Court/Getty Images

Scuffles then broke out between the two groups, with two of the alleged far-right sympathizers seen walking away from the scene with black eyes and bloodied noses.

Catalan riot police then swept in and escorted the far-right demonstrators, believed to be adherents of the fascist Falange movement, away from the area in order to avoid further clashes.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barcelona
Barcelona anti-fascist
Barcelona attacks
Barcelona demonstration
Barcelona Falangist
Barcelona far-right protest
Barcelona fascist
Barcelona protest
Barcelona right-wing protest
Barcelona terrorist attack
Falange
Las Ramblas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News