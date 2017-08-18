Barcelona police disperse far-right protest after scuffle with anti-fascist activists

A small group of far-right demonstrators briefly scuffled with anti-fascist counter-protesters in Barcelona on Friday night before being moved out of the area by police.

According to El Periodico, a few dozen demonstrators gathered outside the La Boqueria public market just off Las Ramblas, the pedestrian mall that was the scene of Thursday’s terrorist attack, which claimed 13 lives.

But their calls for a Christian Spain devoid of Muslim influence were reportedly drowned out by the much larger group of anti-fascist demonstrators calling for peace and denouncing racism.

The far-right group were heard chanting slogans such as “Terrorists are not welcome” and “Stop the Islamization of Europe,” but were met with counter-chants of “Nazis out” and “Barcelona anti-fascista,” El Mundo Deportivo reported.

Scuffles then broke out between the two groups, with two of the alleged far-right sympathizers seen walking away from the scene with black eyes and bloodied noses.

Catalan riot police then swept in and escorted the far-right demonstrators, believed to be adherents of the fascist Falange movement, away from the area in order to avoid further clashes.

