Canadian killed in Barcelona attack father of Vancouver police officer

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed the identity of the Canadian who was killed during the Barcelona terrorist attack.

In a statement written by Sgt. Fiona Wilson says confirms the man killed in the attack was her father, Ian Moore Wilson.

“He was compassionate, generous, adventurous, and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint,” reads the statement.

In an emotional passage, Wilson thanks the person who put her dad at the back of a scooter to rush him to hospital after he was struck. She also thanks those who assisted her dad in his final moments and those who focused on her mom’s urgent medical care.

Wilson writes her and her family will focus on the kindness of those who helped her parents while they try to come to terms with the “senseless violence and acts of hatred” that took people’s loved ones before their time.

“My dad’s passing leaves an immense void in our tight-knit family. He was desperately loved by us all and will be dearly missed.”

At least 13 people died and another 130 were injured after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in the popular pedestrian mall of Las Ramblas in central Barcelona.

Earlier on Friday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed one Canadian had died and that four had suffered injuries during the attack.

In a statement, Trudeau offered his condolences to the families and friends in mourning and hoped for a speedy recovery for those who were injured.

With files from Adam Frisk