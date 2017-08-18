Family pushing for justice 7 years after Amber Tuccaro’s death

Friday marks seven years since Amber Alyssa Tuccaro disappeared from Nisku, Alta.

She was just 20 years old when she was last seen getting into an unknown man’s vehicle during a visit to Edmonton on Aug. 18, 2010.

Two years later, her remains were found near Leduc. Her homicide remains unsolved.

This week, Tuccaro’s loved ones launched a social media campaign and started a Justice for Amber Facebook page to continue raising awareness about her case.

“Amber Tuccaro was a young mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, auntie, friend and community member,” one post reads.

“She is deeply loved and missed. Please help us find justice for our beloved Amber.”

They’re also asking people to make her photo their profile picture. In big red letters, the words “Justice for Amber Tuccaro” frame the woman’s face.

The case had previously been turned over to Project KARE, which looked into missing or murdered women. In 2016, it became known as KARE/Pro-Active Team, a sub-unit of RCMP K Division’s Missing Persons Unit.

In Aug. 2014, investigators asked for the public’s help identifying the male voice on a recording taken the night Tuccaro disappeared.

In Nov. 2015, RCMP put up billboards encouraging people to visit a website to listen to the audio of a conversation she had with an unknown man.

You can hear both sides of the conversation here. (Warning: it contains strong language and may be disturbing to some, as Tuccaro expresses concern about her whereabouts.)